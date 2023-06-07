Wealth Alliance Takes $302,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 913 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

COO stock opened at $352.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $395.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.89.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.