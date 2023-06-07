Wealth Alliance Has $389,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

DLR opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

