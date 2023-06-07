Wealth Alliance Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 451,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,354,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

ESGD stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

