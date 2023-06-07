Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $273.59 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $294.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.08.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

