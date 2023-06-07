Wealth Alliance Acquires 241 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $228.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

