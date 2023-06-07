Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.94% of Pool worth $110,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.20.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $336.32 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

