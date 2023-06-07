Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 783,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 49,271 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.44% of Diamondback Energy worth $107,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $130.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

