The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 42,044 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,044 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $27,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGP stock opened at $167.85 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $180.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

