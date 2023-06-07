Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 58,091 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 783,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,091 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $131,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Argus raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

NYSE TT opened at $174.74 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

