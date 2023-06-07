Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 156,433 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 156,433 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.31% of FedEx worth $136,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $219.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.75. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Susquehanna raised their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.39.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

