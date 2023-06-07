Barclays PLC Has $32.49 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $32,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $21,335,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 393,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,639,000 after buying an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Northern Trust by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $112.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

