USS Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $129.57 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $162.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

