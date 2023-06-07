Crown (NYSE:CCK) Shares Gap Up to $80.37

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.37, but opened at $83.31. Crown shares last traded at $82.43, with a volume of 219,495 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Crown Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,052,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,332,000 after acquiring an additional 410,225 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,471 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crown by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,645,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,247,000 after purchasing an additional 347,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,966,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,057,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

