USS Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 235.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE VLO opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average of $126.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

