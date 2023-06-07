Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $132.77 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.37% of Watsco worth $132,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $345.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $356.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.26 and its 200-day moving average is $298.47.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.14.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

