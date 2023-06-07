Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $128.63 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 98,185 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.33% of Simon Property Group worth $128,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $109.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.