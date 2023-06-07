Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,700,998 shares of company stock valued at $326,878,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.