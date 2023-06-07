Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Piper Jaffray Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.