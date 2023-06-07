Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Piper Jaffray Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,513,127 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

