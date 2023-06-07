ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,356,000 after purchasing an additional 215,183 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

