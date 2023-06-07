Wealth Alliance Has $410,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.