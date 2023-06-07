Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 406 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 116.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,480,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,180,000 after acquiring an additional 60,148 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $5,505,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,130,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,753,000 after buying an additional 760,793 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

