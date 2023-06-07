AXS Investments LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $329.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.76. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $496.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

