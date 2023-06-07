Shelton Capital Management Cuts Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jabil by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after purchasing an additional 779,379 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,055,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,174,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Jabil by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,724,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,620,000 after purchasing an additional 255,778 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $93.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

