Shelton Capital Management Invests $459,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 461.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after buying an additional 208,256 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $51.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also

