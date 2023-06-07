Shelton Capital Management Has $582,000 Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Graco by 2,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Graco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $1,198,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,089.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $1,198,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,089.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,923. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

