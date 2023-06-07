AXS Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eaton by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 63.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,543,000 after purchasing an additional 760,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $74,960,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $183.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $187.38.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

