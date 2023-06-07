AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 730 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

