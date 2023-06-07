AXS Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 322 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of PGR opened at $129.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 92.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average is $135.28. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.64 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.