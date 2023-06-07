AXS Investments LLC Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in X. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.13.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on X. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

