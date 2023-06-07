JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $67.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,861,000 after purchasing an additional 534,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,776,574,000 after purchasing an additional 368,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,609 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,876,000 after purchasing an additional 221,305 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

