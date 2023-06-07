Shelton Capital Management Has $391,000 Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Ciena were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after purchasing an additional 933,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,111 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Ciena by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,317,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,144,000 after purchasing an additional 178,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ciena by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,579,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $174,819.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,052,482.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,041 shares of company stock worth $773,414. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.