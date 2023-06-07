Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

