USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 101,600 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 714,611 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 138.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in V.F. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after buying an additional 336,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Trading upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

V.F. Stock Up 6.5 %

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.11%.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

