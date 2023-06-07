Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.