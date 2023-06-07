USS Investment Management Ltd Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $64.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

