Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

