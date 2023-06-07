USS Investment Management Ltd Has $3.71 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,893 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Masco by 157.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $57.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

