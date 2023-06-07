USS Investment Management Ltd Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,954 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
Mosaic Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32.
Mosaic Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.47.
Mosaic Profile
The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.
