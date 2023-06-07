Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Down 4.2%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.46 and last traded at $45.22. Approximately 70,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 614,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 1,307 shares of company stock worth $53,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $85,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.