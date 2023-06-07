Saputo (SAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect Saputo to post earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$37.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.33.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

