USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 1,900 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,037,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,399,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,770 shares of company stock worth $8,704,870 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $224.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.52. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

