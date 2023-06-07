USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 29,231 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,231 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,496,647,000 after acquiring an additional 129,133 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,387,000 after purchasing an additional 246,347 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,651,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

