USS Investment Management Ltd Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,319,000 after buying an additional 60,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,104,000 after buying an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PulteGroup by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,060,000 after acquiring an additional 318,680 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $72.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

