USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 1,600 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,034,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 131,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $5,311,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $163.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.94. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.62.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

