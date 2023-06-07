Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Seagen by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGEN opened at $195.47 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.74 and a 200-day moving average of $165.62.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,924 shares of company stock valued at $30,559,184. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

