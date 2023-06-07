Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 163.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,965.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 2,578 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.74 per share, with a total value of $99,871.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,965.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,213 shares of company stock worth $775,152. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Featured Stories

