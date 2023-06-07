Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Align Technology worth $31,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $304.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $368.87.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

