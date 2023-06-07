Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 141.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Arch Capital Group worth $42,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,450,000 after buying an additional 346,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,034,000 after buying an additional 119,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,454.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.