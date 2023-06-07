Barclays PLC Has $33.38 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,869 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Molina Healthcare worth $33,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $287.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.08 and a 200-day moving average of $297.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

