Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 495,600 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,005,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $40,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Kanzhun by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,820,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,809,000 after buying an additional 6,164,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,604,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kanzhun by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,394,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,554,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BZ stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.67 and a beta of 0.24. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.34 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BZ shares. Barclays raised shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 target price for the company.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

